Nearly 22K turkeys harvested during robust spring season in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced a harvest of 21,988 turkeys during the 2024 spring turkey season.

This represents a 10 percent decrease from the record harvest in 2023. However, it remains one of the highest harvests in Virginia history.

“The continued high harvests over the last several years is a great sign for the future for Virginia’s hunters and wildlife enthusiasts,” said Ryan Brown, DWR executive director. “Further, numerous reports of hens with young poults already this spring provide hope that 2024 will be a year of strong productivity in Virginia’s wild turkey population.”

By the numbers