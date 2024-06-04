Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Nearly 22K turkeys harvested during robust spring season in Virginia
Virginia

Nearly 22K turkeys harvested during robust spring season in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
turkey farm
(© Carla – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced a harvest of 21,988 turkeys during the 2024 spring turkey season.

This represents a 10 percent decrease from the record harvest in 2023. However, it remains one of the highest harvests in Virginia history.

“The continued high harvests over the last several years is a great sign for the future for Virginia’s hunters and wildlife enthusiasts,” said Ryan Brown, DWR executive director. “Further, numerous reports of hens with young poults already this spring provide hope that 2024 will be a year of strong productivity in Virginia’s wild turkey population.”

By the numbers

  • More birds were harvested east of the Blue Ridge (68 percent) than west of the Blue Ridge (32 percent).
  • Adult gobblers (as defined in harvest records as those with a beard at least 7 inches in length) made up 91 percent of the total harvest, while juvenile gobblers, known as “jakes” (beard less than 7 inches in length), accounted for only 8 percent of the harvest.
  • Turkey harvests occurred overwhelmingly in the morning (92 percent) versus the afternoon (7 percent).
  • The majority of the spring turkey harvest took place on private lands (93 percent). Public land hunters (both federal and state) accounted for 7 percent of the total spring harvest, which was an increase from the prior two years. National Forest lands accounted for the majority of public land harvests.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Neighbor who murdered Virginia vet’s service dog to be sentenced Wednesday
2 Biden issues executive order on border security, as Republicans continue to dither
3 Super Regional preview: Everything UVA Baseball fans need to know about Kansas State
4 Bob Good puts together far-right Republican dream team for Friday campaign event
5 Mailbag: Looking at UVA Basketball coaches’ salaries, man, they are way overpaid

Latest News

college basketball money NIL
Sports

Mailbag: Looking at UVA Basketball coaches’ salaries, man, they are way overpaid

Chris Graham
Local

Staunton: New director of tourism says city knows its worth as place to live, visit

Rebecca Barnabi

Six weeks ago, the city of Staunton welcomed Samantha Johnson of southwest Kentucky as its new director of tourism. 

israel palestine
Politics, U.S. & World News

Alon Ben-Meir: Accusing Israel of Palestinian genocide is factually wrong

Alon Ben-Meir

I condemn in the strongest terms the death of any innocent Israeli or Palestinian, regardless of the circumstances that wrought their untimely death.

joe biden
Politics, U.S. & World News

Biden issues executive order on border security, as Republicans continue to dither

Chris Graham
battle of the bands graphic
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Battle of the Bands returns Saturday to benefit Augusta Regional Dental Clinic

Crystal Graham
dday national memorial bedford d-day
Virginia

Virginia Tech pitches in to create an immersive D-Day Memorial experience in Bedford

Crystal Graham
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Harrisonburg Sunset Market returns for second year at Turner Pavilion on third Thursdays

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status