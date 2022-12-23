Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news money in the water virginia seafood industry worth billions supports thousands of jobs
State/National

Money in the water: Virginia seafood industry worth billions, supports thousands of jobs

Chris Graham
Published:
Chesapeake Bay
(© mandritoiu – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia seafood industry generated $1.1 billion in business in Virginia in 2019, according to a new economic impact analysis conducted by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center of Virginia Tech.

The study found that the seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in tax revenues for the Commonwealth.

The project was led by Jonathan van Senten, a seafood economist at the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

“We worked directly with watermen, aquaculture farmers, seafood processors, and distributors to collect data to build a custom economic model,” van Senten said. “In addition to the direct effects of industry activities, the custom model allowed us to more accurately capture the ripple effects that stem from business-to-business purchases and workers spending their wages. And our results are conservative.

“The assessment covers the production, processing, and distribution sectors of the Virginia seafood industry, but it did not include retail and restaurant services or the spillover benefits to economies outside Virginia,” van Senten said.

Virginia’s seafood industry provides valuable employment opportunities, and it supports other economic sectors operating within and beyond the commonwealth that amplify the economic contribution.

“Virginia’s seafood industry is one of the oldest industries in the United States and one of the commonwealth’s largest. This study provides a snapshot of the industry’s tremendous impact to Virginia’s economy,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The $1.1 billion industry not only provides a boost to our economy, it also provides valuable employment opportunities in eastern Virginia, and supports a range of other economic sectors.”

The full report, infographic, and fact sheet are published through Virginia Cooperative Extension and are available online.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tea kettle on gas stove

Members of Congress ask CPSC to address dangerous air pollution emitted by gas stoves
Crystal Graham
tony elliott

Tony Elliott has lost most of his O line, and his O line coach, but, no rush
Chris Graham

Tony Elliott lost the 2021 offensive line last December, and the makeshift line that he was able to cobble together from what he inherited from Bronco Mendenhall and what he was able to get from the transfer portal was a...

american flag
,

‘How exactly is diversity our strength?’ It’s not just an infuriating nuisance
Chris Graham

Oh, the smug ignorance of Tucker Carlson! Sometimes, in his certainty of rectitude, he asks questions that actually matter — or would matter if they were asked with any sort of honesty.

jerry ratcliffe

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: UVA Football recruiting, UVA hoops going through rough patch
Chris Graham
uva football
,

Virginia football takes first step to recovery from tragedy on early signing day
Scott German
homeless man

Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday
Crystal Graham
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots

Dangerous winter storm to bring rapid drop in temperature, black ice
Crystal Graham