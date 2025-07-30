Home MLB Speedway Classic to set all-time attendance record: More than 85K tickets sold
Baseball, NASCAR

MLB Speedway Classic to set all-time attendance record: More than 85K tickets sold

Rod Mullins
Published date:
Updated:
mlb speedway classic
Photo: Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday’s MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com is set to break the all-time regular season single-game attendance record with more than 85,000 tickets sold, according to Major League Baseball.

The game, featuring the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, will surpass the previous paid attendance record of 84,587, set Sept. 12, 1954, when the Cleveland Indians hosted the New York Yankees at Cleveland Stadium.

At present, fans from all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and nine countries across four continents have purchased tickets for the event, which marks the first American or National League game played in Tennessee.

Hall of Famers Chipper Jones of the Atlanta Braves will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds. Both players spent their entire careers with the competing clubs.

The U.S. Navy will be featured throughout pregame ceremonies as part of its upcoming 250th birthday in October.

  • National Anthem: U.S. Navy MU1 Kathryn Dobyns
  • Color Guard: U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard from Washington, D.C.
  • Flyover: Four U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets from VFA-103 of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach

America’s Pastime will also integrate NASCAR traditions and crossover elements in the big event. Activations include a pregame player parade, racing-themed between-inning activities and a NASCAR “Victory Lane” celebration for the winning team, complete with a custom Speedway Classic trophy.

Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Jake Owen will perform a special pregame concert presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet. Before the stadium gates open, Owen, along with country music artists Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts and Adam Doleac, will perform in the Speedway Classic Fan Zone, a 220,000-square-foot baseball fan festival.

As the presenting sponsor, BuildSubmarines.com will honor four skilled trade workers from three shipyards on-field at the end of the second inning. David Gauldin, a department lead for the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program, will participate in the ceremonial flag raising.

The MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com will be televised nationally by FOX Sports, with the first pitch at 7:15 p.m. ET. Dickenson Media along with their news partner, Augusta Free Press will be covering the event on social media and on their respective news sites.

For more information, visit MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic and follow @MLB on social media.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, the co-host of the “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham, and is the editor of Dickenson Media. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

tiki barber uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football alum Tiki Barber out at CBS, joining WFAN on New York Giants radio team

Chris Graham
donald trump jeffrey epstein
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner, Schumer lead efforts to force release of Epstein files

Chris Graham

Senate Democrats are trying a couple of things to force the release of the Epstein files. Neither will work, but anyway.

Virginia Museum Natural History Waynesboro campus rendering
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Fate of $36M natural history museum hinges on state funding

Crystal Graham

The key to the redevelopment and revitalization of Downtown Waynesboro may hinge on the completion of a $36 million natural history museum.

Arts, Virginia

‘Important part of Fredericksburg’: Mary Washington Monument defaced

Rebecca Barnabi
uva money
Go 'Hoos

UVA Athletics requiring student-athletes to sign ‘binding’ contracts

Chris Graham
Arts, Local

‘Affirmations in Color’: Crozet artist’s works in contrast on display at Art Hive

Rebecca Barnabi
graduation caps in air
Education, Politics, U.S. & World

Bill would modernize American reporting system with student outcome data

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status