Saturday’s MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com is set to break the all-time regular season single-game attendance record with more than 85,000 tickets sold, according to Major League Baseball.

The game, featuring the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, will surpass the previous paid attendance record of 84,587, set Sept. 12, 1954, when the Cleveland Indians hosted the New York Yankees at Cleveland Stadium.

At present, fans from all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and nine countries across four continents have purchased tickets for the event, which marks the first American or National League game played in Tennessee.

Hall of Famers Chipper Jones of the Atlanta Braves will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds. Both players spent their entire careers with the competing clubs.

The U.S. Navy will be featured throughout pregame ceremonies as part of its upcoming 250th birthday in October.

National Anthem: U.S. Navy MU1 Kathryn Dobyns

U.S. Navy MU1 Kathryn Dobyns Color Guard: U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard from Washington, D.C.

U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard from Washington, D.C. Flyover: Four U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets from VFA-103 of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach

America’s Pastime will also integrate NASCAR traditions and crossover elements in the big event. Activations include a pregame player parade, racing-themed between-inning activities and a NASCAR “Victory Lane” celebration for the winning team, complete with a custom Speedway Classic trophy.

Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Jake Owen will perform a special pregame concert presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet. Before the stadium gates open, Owen, along with country music artists Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts and Adam Doleac, will perform in the Speedway Classic Fan Zone, a 220,000-square-foot baseball fan festival.

As the presenting sponsor, BuildSubmarines.com will honor four skilled trade workers from three shipyards on-field at the end of the second inning. David Gauldin, a department lead for the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program, will participate in the ceremonial flag raising.

The MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com will be televised nationally by FOX Sports, with the first pitch at 7:15 p.m. ET. Dickenson Media along with their news partner, Augusta Free Press will be covering the event on social media and on their respective news sites.

For more information, visit MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic and follow @MLB on social media.