An 83-year-old woman has been reported missing from Charlottesville.

Rosie Ella Lillard was last seen on May 17 at 606 E. Market St. in Charlottesville.

She was reported missing on June 10, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Lillard has a medical condition that requires medication.

She wears hearing aids.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or see her vehicle, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.