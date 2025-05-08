Home Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing teen
Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing teen

Chris Graham
Kaleigh Waggoner Albemarle County
Kaleigh Waggoner. Photo: Albemarle County Police Department

Update: Thursday, 12:22 p.m. Kaleigh Waggoner has been safely located, according to a report from the Albemarle County Police Department.

First report: Thursday, 8:23 a.m. The Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Kaleigh Waggoner.

Waggoner, last seen in the Greenbrier Drive area of Albemarle County at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, is described as a white female with brown hair, approximately 5’5”, 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a red crop top.

Anyone with information on Waggoner’s location is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

