newsmilk as a recovery beverage study finds it is more hydrating than water
Sports

Milk as a recovery beverage? Study finds it is more hydrating than water

Crystal Graham
Published date:
pouring a glass of milk
(© Thitiwut – stock.adobe.com)

A new study has found that water may not be the best choice after a game or rigorous workout. Researchers from St. Andrews University found that milk does a better job of keeping athletes hydrated longer.

The study found that beverages with a little bit of sugar, fat or protein, like milk, do a good job of keeping us hydrated longer.

Some athletic departments in Virginia have already embraced milk – including James Madison and Virginia Commonwealth universities.

Maryland Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association partnered with both schools earlier this year to make its Maola Milk the official milk of their campus athletic programs.

The results are also no surprise to Edward Pemberton, a Central Virginia engineer and part-time farmer who ran cross country in high school.

“After practice, I’d drink two big pint glasses of chocolate milk when I got home,” he said. “It makes you feel better. I think the little bit of sugar helps. And of course, milk’s got good stuff in it for recovery. I would mix it with Ovaltine, so it was vitamin fortified. I guess you could call it an all-in-one recovery drink.”

His dad, Leigh Pemberton, leads the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation dairy advisory committee and represents Central Virginia on the VFBF board of directors.

“Protein,” he said. “That’s the kicker. Your muscles are craving it, and not all sports drinks offer it. This study helps consumers make the connection between a nutritious food like milk and physical performance.”

In addition to efforts with universities, MDVA also posted six billboards in key regional markets promoting Maola Milk as a recovery beverage.

“This study is repositioning milk in the mind of consumers as a recovery beverage,” said Lindsay Reames, MDVA executive vice president of sustainability and external relations. “Milk is nature’s most nearly perfect food providing 13 essential nutrients. The new research will allow consumers to think of milk in a new light and appreciate its nutritional value.”

Results of the study

  • Milk was found to be more hydrating than plain water because it contains the sugar lactose, plus some protein and fat, which help to slow the emptying of fluid from the stomach that sustains hydration.
  • Milk’s electrolytes, including calcium, potassium, sodium and magnesium, also enhance hydration.
  • Milk’s sodium acts like a sponge, holding onto water in the body to reduce fluid loss.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

