Local

Meeting planned for April 13 to discuss Waynesboro CDBG grant priorities

Crystal Graham
Published date:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro’s Community Development Department will hold a community meeting on Thursday, April 13, to discuss the use of Community Development Block Grant funds.

The meeting, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m., will take place at the North Park Shelter located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.

The meeting will provide an overview of the CDBG program in Waynesboro including description of eligible city neighborhoods, information on how the funds can be spent and discussion of the needs of the community.

All interested are encouraged to attend.

Waynesboro has been designated as an entitlement community by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program since 2013. Under this designation, the city receives an annual grant based on a formula that incorporates population data and other community needs such as housing overcrowding, age of housing and extent of poverty.

The funds must be used to meet one of three national objectives:

  • to benefit low-and-moderate income persons
  • to aid in the prevention and elimination of slums and blight
  • to meet needs having a particular urgency, such as disaster relief

For additional information, contact the Community Development Department’s Planning Division at [email protected] or (540) 942-6604.

