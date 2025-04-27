Home Media dummkopf apologizes for missing out on Sleepy Joe, ignores Drowsy Don
The guy honored by the White House Correspondents’ Association for excellence in coverage last night blistered the press corps for dropping the ball on coverage of Joe Biden’s decline, but, curiously, had nothing to say about the media covering for Donald Trump on Project 2025, and, for that matter, wasn’t Trump captured on video just yesterday falling asleep at the pope’s funeral?

Both-sidesism is going to be the death of us all.

“President Biden’s decline and its coverup by the people around him is a reminder that every White House, regardless of party, is capable of deception,” said Alex Thompson, who works for Axios, the outlet that thinks people are too dumb to be able to follow even simple news stories without multiple bullet points.

“Being truth-tellers also means telling the truth about ourselves. We, myself included, missed a lot of this story. And some people trust us less because of it. We bear some responsibility for faith in the media being at such lows,” Thompson said.

Wonder what responsibility Thompson feels for the media reporting as fact the multiple disavowals from Team Trump that it had anything to do with Project 2025, the playbook for dismantling the federal government that is, surprise, surprise, being used now to dismantle the federal friggin’ government?

If you haven’t figured out why tens of millions of us from the center, center-left and left don’t have faith in the media anymore, there you go.

“I say this because acknowledging errors builds trust, and being defensive about them further erodes it. We should have done better,” Thompson said, again, about the Biden story, not Project 2025, not Trump falling asleep at the pope’s funeral literally yesterday.

Kick rocks, dude.

