McEachin’s environmental challenge for Virginia youth relaunched in District 4

The Congressional Eco Heroes Challenge was launched in 2018 by the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin in Virginia’s District 4.

The program aims to increase youth’s awareness and excitement about productive, eco-friendly habits and behaviors they can begin developing and implementing now. Students are encouraged to cultivate and put into action environmentally responsible habits, and engage in a variety of eco-focused challenges and educational activities, gaining a deeper understanding of the significance of eco-friendliness in their daily routines.

This year’s challenge was launched Monday by Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, and is open to students in kindergarten through 8th grade in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

“I am proud to launch the Congressional Eco Hero Challenge in our district, empowering young students to become champions of eco-friendly habits,” McClellan said. “Led by my predecessor and climate champion, the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin, this initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of environmental stewards who will shape a brighter, greener future for us all. I hope that this program can empower our young people to be future stewards to preserve our beautiful Commonwealth and our planet, and I look forward to celebrating their achievements next year.”

Parents or guardians may register students online for the program. Deadline for the 2023-2024 Eco Heroes Challenge is Tuesday, October 24, 2023.