Matt Gaetz withdraws from AG consideration: Didn’t even make it a Scaramucci

Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman and noted sex pest, has taken his name out of consideration for Attorney General, after being told by Republican senators that he had no chance of being confirmed.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter on Thursday, in what served as the formal announcement that he is out of the running, because that’s how we do things these days.

Gaetz, as it turns out, didn’t even last a Scaramucci.

Donald Trump nominated Gaetz just eight days ago, and it was obvious from the get-go that Gaetz had no chance of being confirmed.

In the area of 30 Republican senators had already indicated publicly that they would not vote for Gaetz, who has been the subject of two separate investigations involving sexual misconduct.

The House Ethics Committee split in a 5-5 vote on Wednesday on a motion to release its report on Gaetz, who reportedly took part in drug-fueled sex parties involving underage girls, and paid those who took part.

That a guy like Matt Gaetz would seem like a logical guy to run the Department of Justice to Donald Trump should be of no surprise, considering Trump’s own record of sexual misconduct.

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General,” Trump wrote in a post on his flailing social media network after Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for the Cabinet post. “He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

This would seem like a good opportunity to remind folks in the Sixth District of the great timing of our congressman, Ben Cline, who told the far-right “news” network One America News that Gaetz is “a warrior against the weaponization of the Justice Department and the lawfare that’s been waged by the Biden administration. So, he knows exactly what has to happen to the Justice Department to fix it.”

Good timing on that one, Ben.