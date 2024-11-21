Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Matt Gaetz withdraws from AG consideration: Didn’t even make it a Scaramucci
U.S. Politics

Matt Gaetz withdraws from AG consideration: Didn’t even make it a Scaramucci

Chris Graham
Published date:
matt gaetz
(© Phil Mistry – Shutterstock)

Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman and noted sex pest, has taken his name out of consideration for Attorney General, after being told by Republican senators that he had no chance of being confirmed.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter on Thursday, in what served as the formal announcement that he is out of the running, because that’s how we do things these days.

Gaetz, as it turns out, didn’t even last a Scaramucci.

Donald Trump nominated Gaetz just eight days ago, and it was obvious from the get-go that Gaetz had no chance of being confirmed.

In the area of 30 Republican senators had already indicated publicly that they would not vote for Gaetz, who has been the subject of two separate investigations involving sexual misconduct.

The House Ethics Committee split in a 5-5 vote on Wednesday on a motion to release its report on Gaetz, who reportedly took part in drug-fueled sex parties involving underage girls, and paid those who took part.

That a guy like Matt Gaetz would seem like a logical guy to run the Department of Justice to Donald Trump should be of no surprise, considering Trump’s own record of sexual misconduct.

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General,” Trump wrote in a post on his flailing social media network after Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for the Cabinet post. “He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

This would seem like a good opportunity to remind folks in the Sixth District of the great timing of our congressman, Ben Cline, who told the far-right “news” network One America News that Gaetz is “a warrior against the weaponization of the Justice Department and the lawfare that’s been waged by the Biden administration. So, he knows exactly what has to happen to the Justice Department to fix it.”

Good timing on that one, Ben.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local News

Four men, two women arrested after search warrant executed at Albemarle County address

Crystal Graham
staunton
Arts, Culture, Travel, Local News

Artists Sunday: Art Hive, Staunton participate in national day for local creativity, shopping on Dec. 1

Rebecca Barnabi

Art Hive and Staunton will participate in Artists Sunday® on the Sunday after Thanksgiving to spotlight artists, creators and performers.

lgbtq
Virginia News

Report shows progress being made on LGBTQ+ equality; ‘landscape remains challenging’

Crystal Graham

An assessment of LGBTQ+ equality found that among the 11 cities evaluated in Virginia, nine received a perfect score.

podcast
Sports News

Podcast: UVA Football preps for SMU, hoops face challenges in the Bahamas

Chris Graham
Local News

Augusta County: Amazon donates 9,000 unsellable items to area community organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire accident
Virginia News

Carroll County: Cleveland man, woman dead after Mercedes Benz crashes on I-77

Crystal Graham
aew swerve strickland bobby lashley
Pro Wrestling

AEW: The road to ‘Full Gear’ concludes with go-home show in Reading, Pa.

Ray Petree

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status