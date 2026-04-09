Mark Historic Garden Week with tours of Staunton, Augusta County

The Augusta Garden Club is hosting a local event in conjunction with Historic Garden Week, with tours set for Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning at John Moxie Memorial Stadium in Staunton.
The shuttle tour begins just minutes from Downtown Staunton and features both city and country properties.
Tour homes include a stately Virginia mansion, an elegant postwar home, a Colonial Revival.
Visitors will also have access to the adjoining private gardens.
The Augusta Garden Club will highlight recent improvements to Gypsy Hill Park, the setting of the club’s award-winning Project Dogwood.
See gcvirginia.org/historic–garden–week/tours/staunton for more information.
Recommended book reads for gardening enthusiasts
- The Gardener’s Logbook
- Cool Flowers by Lisa Mason Ziegler
- Garden Roses by Gracielinda Poulson
- Encyclopedia of Plants and Flowers
- Floret Farm’s Cut Flower Garden Book
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