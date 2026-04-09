Mark Historic Garden Week with tours of Staunton, Augusta County

The Augusta Garden Club is hosting a local event in conjunction with Historic Garden Week, with tours set for Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning at John Moxie Memorial Stadium in Staunton.

The shuttle tour begins just minutes from Downtown Staunton and features both city and country properties.

Tour homes include a stately Virginia mansion, an elegant postwar home, a Colonial Revival.

Visitors will also have access to the adjoining private gardens.

The Augusta Garden Club will highlight recent improvements to Gypsy Hill Park, the setting of the club’s award-winning Project Dogwood.

See gcvirginia.org/historic–garden–week/tours/staunton for more information.

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