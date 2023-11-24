Man who threatened debt collection company employees pleads guilty, faces five years

A Florida man who threatened a debt collection company located in Norfolk pleaded guilty earlier this month to sending threatening messages online.

John Muccio, 39, of Parrish, Fla., will be sentenced on March 5, 2024.

According to court documents, in April and May, Muccio, used racial slurs and threatened to kill the employees of the company and sexually assault the co-founders’ family members through the company’s Artificial Intelligence Chatbot. The company had sent letters and attempted to call Muccio about money he allegedly owed.

The FBI was able to trace the threats to Muccio at his residence in Florida.

A review of Muccio’s cell phone showed he had the company’s website bookmarked on his internet browser.

Muccio pleaded guilty to making threatening interstate communications. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.