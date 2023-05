A man has died following a stabbing at a Norfolk home on Wednesday evening.

Joseph A. Warner II, 33, was reportedly stabbed after entering into the home on the 2900 block of Verdun Avenue around 8:15 p.m., according to Norfolk Police.

Warner later died at a local hospital.

Police are not looking for any suspects, according to a press release, and the case will be reviewed by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be issued.