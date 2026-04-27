Gas prices are inching back up, after a few days of cooling off, amid the back-and-forth from the Trump regime over its next steps in Iran.

That equivocation is going to push prices even higher as the next couple of weeks play out.

“Oil prices have been climbing again as markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions and the cancellation of talks between the U.S. and Iran. As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week, with diesel expected to follow,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which reports that the average price of a gallon of gas is up seven cents over the past week, averaging $4.04 per gallon on Monday.

We were at $2.94 a gallon before Trump and Israel began its weeks-long attack on Iran on Feb. 28.

Diesel was at $3.75 a gallon on Feb. 28 – it’s $5.41 a gallon today.

Crude oil is trading at $96.82 per barrel at this writing, down from its recent high of $113.72 per barrel on April 7, but well above the $58.04-per-barrel it was going for at the start of the war.