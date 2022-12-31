Menu
news man shot while driving on i 85 near petersburg dinwiddie county line
State/National

Man shot while driving on I-85 near Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line

Chris Graham
Published:
road
(© monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

A Petersburg man was shot while driving on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line around midnight Saturday, and Virginia State Police are trying to figure out who did the shooting.

The 31-year-old man who was shot ended up crashing his vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4 mile marker, then fled his vehicle and ran to a nearby home located nearby.

He was transported to Southside Regional Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to VSP.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or by emailing [email protected].

Chris Graham

