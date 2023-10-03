Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Man arrested on Virginia correctional center property with lighters, cell phone in a diaper
Police, Virginia

Man arrested on Virginia correctional center property with lighters, cell phone in a diaper

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Department of Corrections security staff members and local authorities took a male suspect into custody after he was found with two lighters and a cell phone wrapped in a diaper on VADOC property.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, roving patrol staff at Deerfield Correctional Center spotted a man walking in an authorized area along the perimeter road of the facility. The Deerfield Correctional Center is located in the town of Capron in Southampton County.

A second patrol was called, and the man was later stopped by VADOC staff and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found the contraband materials in the man’s possession.

The male suspect was taken into custody after officers learned there was a warrant for his arrest related to probation violations.

“Cell phones, lighters, drugs and other forms of contraband pose a serious risk to our department’s mission of providing safe and effective incarceration,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson.

VADOC continues to investigate this incident.

No additional information will be provided until the investigation is complete.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Explainer: Details of the case involving the Augusta County man who killed a vet’s service dog
2 Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
3 Analysis: Don’t forget that the Morelli resignation is at the heart of the Augusta County FOIA fight
4 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle sentenced, banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Latest News

fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Three residents of Saddleback Drive home displaced after fire Tuesday afternoon

Crystal Graham
jerry ratcliffe show
Sports

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Jerry Ratcliffe

Virginia suffered its second straight three-point loss with the 27-24 setback at Boston College on Saturday. With William & Mary coming to town this weekend, the 'Hoos are still looking for their first win in the 2023 season.

interstate 95 richmond accident
Police, Virginia

Five-vehicle accident causes travel delays on Interstate 95 in Richmond

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in the City of Richmond just after noon on Tuesday.

Woman holding homeless god bless sign in front of van
Economy, Local

Two-day summit to explore homelessness, housing challenges in SAW region

Crystal Graham
Kevin McCarthy
Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Analysis: Don’t forget that the Morelli resignation is at the heart of the Augusta County FOIA fight

Chris Graham
court law
Police, Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty to having unregistered sawed-off shotgun on Parkway

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy