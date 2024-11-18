Countries
Mailbag: MAGA reader uses the term ‘woke,’ hints Jesus wouldn’t have liked it

Chris Graham
Just wanting to touch bases with you regarding the coming consequences of November 5th.

Finally all this bullshit the lunatic Left has been propagating on the citizens of this great nation is being called into question and highlighted in spite of the gaslighting people like yourself have subjected rational people to.

You may want to be honest with yourself and report issues without the prejudice and dishonesty the liberal media is so good at. People are smarter than you think. The “woke” agenda y’all support and defend is not the American way.

And on a personal note I’d encourage and pray you get to know and understand Jesus and the mindset he has laid out for His people to thrive in this life and the life to come when we leave this existence. 

– Jack Cawthorn

The low-income White folks who voted for Donald Trump will be the ones who feel the consequences. They’ll be the ones who lose their health insurance when he follows through on his promise to end Obamacare, and the ones who will feel the pinch of higher prices when he follows through on his promise to jack up tariffs.

As for my reporting, I’m going to continue to be honest with myself and report the truth, which is something that you may want to become better acquainted with.

The “woke” agenda that you can’t even define is about making sure that everybody has an equal shot at being the best people they can be, and we all win when everybody can be the best person they can be.

You seem to just want good god-fearin’ White folks like yourself to be the best people they can be.

That’s what MAGA is all about, right?

The sooner you can come to a reckoning that the Jesus you think you worship wasn’t a White guy, but was a Middle Eastern Jew with brown hair, brown eyes and brown skin that you would deport to a shithole country if he were to came back, the better off we all will be.

Until then, you can kiss my ass.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

