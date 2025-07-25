Home Lynchburg: Police hunt for man wanted in video gamer’s death, robbery
Public Safety, Virginia

Lynchburg: Police hunt for man wanted in video gamer’s death, robbery

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:

LPD shooting suspect 050625 The Lynchburg Police Department came up empty-handed when it served a search warrant today as they attempted to locate an individual potentially connected to a video gamer’s brutal death in May.

Police are currently searching for Terrell O’Brian Moss, 25, or Lynchburg.

A search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Twin Oak Drive in an effort to locate Moss earlier today, however, he was not located.

Moss is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to police, in connection to the May 6 shooting death of Zaykeese Amarius Brown, an avid gamer and former basketball player at E.C. Glass High School.

Anyone with information regarding Moss or his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

A juvenile boy was taken into custody July 7 and charged with second-degree murder, shooting in the commission of a murder, robbery, use of firearm in commission of a felony and burglary with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson. He is being held at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center pending trial, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue. Brown was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest after his friends arrived to check on him after he went silent in a chat room while playing a video game.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Brown was pronounced dead on arrival at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police release video depicting murder suspect

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

israel gaza
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Rivera Sun: Congress can stop the genocide in Gaza – why won’t they?

Rivera Sun
white tesla lpd
Public Safety, Virginia

Lynchburg: Motorcycle operator dead; Tesla driver sought for hit and run

Crystal Graham

A 28-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lynchburg, and police are on the hunt for the driver of a white Tesla.

pedestrian sign walk facing traffic accident car
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: Witnesses report driver accelerated, struck pedestrian after argument

Crystal Graham

A Waynesboro man is in police custody after a confrontation on Saturday that ended with him hitting the victim with his vehicle.

jeffrey epstein
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

The Untouchables: The sexual predators within America’s power elite

John Whitehead
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In Florida

David Evans
chandler morris uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Is the new QB1, Chandler Morris, just here for the money?

Chris Graham
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In California

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status