The Lynchburg Police Department came up empty-handed when it served a search warrant today as they attempted to locate an individual potentially connected to a video gamer’s brutal death in May.

Police are currently searching for Terrell O’Brian Moss, 25, or Lynchburg.

A search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Twin Oak Drive in an effort to locate Moss earlier today, however, he was not located.

Moss is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to police, in connection to the May 6 shooting death of Zaykeese Amarius Brown, an avid gamer and former basketball player at E.C. Glass High School.

Anyone with information regarding Moss or his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

A juvenile boy was taken into custody July 7 and charged with second-degree murder, shooting in the commission of a murder, robbery, use of firearm in commission of a felony and burglary with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson. He is being held at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center pending trial, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue. Brown was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest after his friends arrived to check on him after he went silent in a chat room while playing a video game.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Brown was pronounced dead on arrival at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police release video depicting murder suspect

Related stories