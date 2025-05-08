The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of the man who died of a gunshot wound Tuesday night while playing video games with friends.

Zaykeese Amarius, 25, of Lynchburg, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was found at his residence by friends who showed up after he stopped communicating in an online chat room while playing video games together online.

The fatal incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. on May 6 when police responded to the report of a malicious wounding in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue.

Life-saving measures were performed on Amarius, who had a chest wound, believed to be the result of a gunshot.

Upon discovering his body, the friends called 911 reaching the Emergency Communication Center and were instructed in performing life-saving measures while speaking with a dispatcher. They continued these measures until police and the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived on scene.

This is believed to have been an isolated incident. There is no known threat to the community at this time, according to LPD.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

