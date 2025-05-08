Home Lynchburg: Police release name of man shot playing video games with friends
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police release name of man shot playing video games with friends

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
video games police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of the man who died of a gunshot wound Tuesday night while playing video games with friends.

Zaykeese Amarius, 25, of Lynchburg, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was found at his residence by friends who showed up after he stopped communicating in an online chat room while playing video games together online.

The fatal incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. on May 6 when police responded to the report of a malicious wounding in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue.

Life-saving measures were performed on Amarius, who had a chest wound, believed to be the result of a gunshot.

Upon discovering his body, the friends called 911 reaching the Emergency Communication Center and were instructed in performing life-saving measures while speaking with a dispatcher. They continued these measures until police and the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived on scene.

This is believed to have been an isolated incident. There is no known threat to the community at this time, according to LPD.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Related story

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Staunton Music Festival loses $10K NEA grant, because, yes, Trump: How you can help
2 Waynesboro: Big Lots back in the ‘Boro; fate of Harrisonburg location unknown
3 ‘Solidifies the legacy’: Friends of the Staunton Library break ground on terrace project
4 The geniuses running things are ruining UVA Football, UVA Basketball for us fans
5 UVA Basketball: Why is Ryan Odom targeting so many top Euro players?

Latest News

interstate 81
Government, Virginia

Shenandoah County: Single-lane closures on I-81 allow for bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech lane stadium
Basketball, Football

Virginia Tech has ‘Enter Sandman’: UVA has, nothing we can call ours

Chris Graham

I recently ran into a Virginia Tech alum that I used to play rec-league basketball with, and was telling me about how he was going to be at the Metallica concert in Blacksburg last night.

forest
Local, Politics, Virginia

Warner, Kaine introduce two bills to preserve wilderness in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine introduced two bills today to protect wilderness in Rockingham, Augusta, Highland and Bath counties.

earthquake seismograph weather
Virginia

Two seismic events this week in Virginia: Dillwyn earthquake and Metallica concert

Crystal Graham
urban cities sinking virginia tech
Government, Virginia

Study: Major U.S. cities sinking; integrity of bridges, roads and dams could be impacted

Crystal Graham
farmer stress mental health tariffs
Health

Many farmers forced to confront mental health with added stress, less sleep

Crystal Graham
UVA Baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos blast Towson, 19-1, in return from exam break

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status