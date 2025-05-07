Home Lynchburg man shot, killed while playing video games online with friends
Virginia

Lynchburg man shot, killed while playing video games online with friends

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
video games Lynchburg police officer crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A 25-year-old man is dead after taking a gunshot to the chest Tuesday night while playing video games in Lynchburg. The victim was found by friends who were playing video games and in an online chat room with him when he went silent.

The friends went to his home to check on him and found him with a chest wound.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Lynchburg General Hospital.

His name has not been released.

The Lynchburg Police Department reports that it responded to the victim’s residence in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue at 6:40 p.m. May 6.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.





Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

