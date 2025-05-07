A 25-year-old man is dead after taking a gunshot to the chest Tuesday night while playing video games in Lynchburg. The victim was found by friends who were playing video games and in an online chat room with him when he went silent.

The friends went to his home to check on him and found him with a chest wound.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Lynchburg General Hospital.

His name has not been released.

The Lynchburg Police Department reports that it responded to the victim’s residence in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue at 6:40 p.m. May 6.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.