Public Safety, Virginia

Crystal Graham
A Lynchburg man wanted in connection to a video gamer’s brutal death in May has turned himself in to the police department.

The Lynchburg Police Department reports that Terrell O’Brian Moss is currently in police custody after turning himself in earlier today.

Police came up empty-handed when a search warrant was executed on Friday for Moss on Twin Oak Drive. Following the search, LPD released the suspect’s name hoping someone may know his whereabouts.

According to police, Moss faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery in the May 6 shooting death of Zaykeese Amarius Brown, an avid gamer and former basketball player at E.C. Glass High School.

A juvenile boy was taken into custody July 7 and charged with second-degree murder, shooting in the commission of a murder, robbery, use of firearm in commission of a felony and burglary with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson. The juvenile is being held at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center pending trial, according to police.

The shooting took place on May 6 in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue. Brown was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest after his friends arrived to check on him after he went silent in a chat room while playing a video game.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Brown was pronounced dead on arrival at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

