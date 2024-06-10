Countries
Virginia

Lynchburg man in custody after violating protective order, stabbing woman

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Lynchburg Police officers responded to a burglary call overnight that left one woman with stab wounds.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Fort Manor Drive to find a male actively attacking a female victim with a knife.

The male, Shaquielle O’Neil Booker, 30, of Lynchburg, surrendered the weapon and was taken into custody.

The victim received treatment from Lynchburg Fire Department personnel. She is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care. Her name has not been released.

Booker has been charged with:

  • Malicious wounding
  • Breaking and entering
  • Violation of a protective order
  • Commit assault & battery upon a person protected by a protective order

He is currently being held at Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

