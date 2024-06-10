Lynchburg man in custody after violating protective order, stabbing woman

Lynchburg Police officers responded to a burglary call overnight that left one woman with stab wounds.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Fort Manor Drive to find a male actively attacking a female victim with a knife.

The male, Shaquielle O’Neil Booker, 30, of Lynchburg, surrendered the weapon and was taken into custody.

The victim received treatment from Lynchburg Fire Department personnel. She is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care. Her name has not been released.

Booker has been charged with:

Malicious wounding

Breaking and entering

Violation of a protective order

Commit assault & battery upon a person protected by a protective order

He is currently being held at Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.