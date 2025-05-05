A 28-year-old man in Lynchburg is in stable condition after a shooting incident on Sunday in the 1800 block of Second Street.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, a call came in for reports of shots filed at approximately 7:23 p.m.

Officers responded but did not locate a victim at the scene.

The victim arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital a short time after the report with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation suggests that this was an isolated incident.

At this time, there is no perceived ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Gauthier at (434) 455-6230 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.