Lynchburg: 28-year-old man in stable condition after shooting incident on Sunday

Crystal Graham
lynchburg
A 28-year-old man in Lynchburg is in stable condition after a shooting incident on Sunday in the 1800 block of Second Street.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, a call came in for reports of shots filed at approximately 7:23 p.m.

Officers responded but did not locate a victim at the scene.

The victim arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital a short time after the report with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation suggests that this was an isolated incident.

At this time, there is no perceived ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Gauthier at (434) 455-6230 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

