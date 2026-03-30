The University of Virginia Police Department is preparing for a mega concert at Scott Stadium on Saturday night as Luke Combs brings his “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour to Charlottesville.

In an email with safety reminders ahead of the concert, UVA significantly undersold the expected crowd as “several thousand attendees.” The venue is being set up for 63,000 fans, according to a marketing manager for UVA events when the show was announced in October.

The new tour kicked off March 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and featured 25 songs by Combs in the main set followed by three encore songs. The set list included fan favorites “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Hurricane,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “Fast Car” and “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma.”

Combs recently released his “The Way I Am” album with 22 songs.

Charlottesville will be the second stop on his 2026 stadium tour which runs through August with the final venue at Wembley Stadium in London for three shows.

In Charlottesville, Combs will be joined by Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James. Bentley performed 14 songs in Las Vegas including “Drunk on a Plane.”

ICYMI

This is the first concert at the stadium since 2017 when the Dave Matthews Band headlined “A Concert for Charlottesville” – a benefit show that aimed to promote unity after a deadly white supremacist rally in the city. Featured artists included Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Chris Martin, Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake.

In-state rival Virginia Tech hosted Metallica last May at Lane Stadium with 65,000 fans in attendance. The event was so loud that it registered as a 1.5 magnitude earthquake on a seismograph.

Weather shaping up to be ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’

The night is shaping up to be beautiful weather-wise with a high temperature of 80 degrees and low of 64 degrees. The rain probability for the night is currently 25 percent, according to AccuWeather; a nearly perfect backdrop for Saturday night for drinkin,’ singin’ and cold can packin,’ as the song goes.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The show begins at 5:20 p.m. Ticketmaster sent out a note this afternoon recommending attendees arrive at least three hours prior to the event’s start time. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. for those with prepaid parking passes.

UVA has been building buzz the show for months with screens promoting the show in men’s and women’s restrooms. A Luke Combs mascot was even present at a number of UVA men’s basketball games this season hyping up the crowd along with the Cav Man.

Safety measures

With safety in mind, police released a list of protocols and restrictions for concert goers today.

“Our goal is for every guest to have a great time while staying safe,” said Tim Longo, associate vice president for safety and security and chief of police at UVA. “We’re applying the same proven safety strategies used during major events like UVA football games, and we ask everyone to do their part by planning ahead, following guidelines and looking out for one another.”

As part of our safety precautions, UVA Police would like to remind guests of the following protocols and restrictions on Grounds:

Alcohol consumption: The consumption of alcohol will be permitted for legal age via licensing from Virginia ABC for the parking lots immediately adjacent to Scott Stadium and inside Scott Stadium for sale. Open containers of alcohol in all other areas are not permitted, and attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated throughout the event.

The consumption of alcohol will be permitted for legal age via licensing from Virginia ABC for the parking lots immediately adjacent to Scott Stadium and inside Scott Stadium for sale. Open containers of alcohol in all other areas are not permitted, and attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated throughout the event. Fire safety: There are no charcoal grills or fire pits allowed on UVA property, but gas grills are approved. While tailgating is permitted, roads and fire lanes must remain accessible and may not be blocked.

There are no charcoal grills or fire pits allowed on UVA property, but gas grills are approved. While tailgating is permitted, roads and fire lanes must remain accessible and may not be blocked. Road closures: McCormick Road will be closed except for essential traffic including EMS, fire, police, and RMC security. There will be a designated area for Uber/Lyft pickups on McCormick Road before and after the concert.

McCormick Road will be closed except for essential traffic including EMS, fire, police, and RMC security. There will be a designated area for Uber/Lyft pickups on McCormick Road before and after the concert. Clear bag policy: The UVA clear bag policy will be in effect, limiting the size and type of bags permitted inside. One clear plastic bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one- gallon, clear, re-sealable plastic storage bag (per person). Small clutch wallet no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (does not have to be clear).

The UVA clear bag policy will be in effect, limiting the size and type of bags permitted inside. One clear plastic bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one- gallon, clear, re-sealable plastic storage bag (per person). Small clutch wallet no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (does not have to be clear). Prohibited items: As per UVA policy, the following items are prohibited from Scott Stadium: coolers, flasks, laser pointers, glass bottles, diaper bags, drones, fireworks, weapons and folding chairs.

As per UVA policy, the following items are prohibited from Scott Stadium: coolers, flasks, laser pointers, glass bottles, diaper bags, drones, fireworks, weapons and folding chairs. Traffic: Guests should expect increased traffic and congestion in the areas surrounding Scott Stadium and are advised to arrive early to allow time for parking and security screening. Law enforcement officers and event staff will be on site to assist with traffic flow and provide directions before and after the concert.

Guests should expect increased traffic and congestion in the areas surrounding Scott Stadium and are advised to arrive early to allow time for parking and security screening. Law enforcement officers and event staff will be on site to assist with traffic flow and provide directions before and after the concert. Emergency shelters: In the event of severe weather, there are several designated emergency shelter locations around the University of Virginia that are designated with a white and yellow sign labeled “shelter.”

Medical personnel and emergency services will be positioned throughout the venue, and attendees in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the nearest public safety official or call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Families attending the concert should establish a designated meeting location in advance in case members of their group become separated, and any lost children should be reported immediately to event staff or law enforcement. A reunification process will be in place to assist families as needed.

Attendees are encouraged to monitor weather conditions leading up to and during the event and to follow all public address announcements for safety instructions.

Following the concert, guests should anticipate delays when exiting the stadium area and are asked to follow directions from traffic control personnel to ensure a safe and orderly departure.

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