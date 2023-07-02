Los Angeles Police believe missing woman may be in Virginia, D.C.

The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old female.

Elizabeth “Liz” Benkert was last seen on May 31 in North Hollywood, Calif., which was the day that she moved out of her apartment. She may still be in the Los Angeles area, possibly homeless. However, she may be in the Virginia area, Washington, D.C., and possibly in St. Paul, Minn., area.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer which was aggressively treated. It was a temporary success. Now, the cancer has returned and has spread throughout her body. The cancer has affected her memory and decision-making processes. She may have very limited time for any type of treatment. Her health and well-being is in danger; she also attempted suicide right before she went missing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Officer Collier with the Los Angeles Police Department at (877) 275-5273. Case #230701004385.