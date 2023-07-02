Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newslos angeles police believe missing woman may be in virginia d c
Virginia

Los Angeles Police believe missing woman may be in Virginia, D.C.

Chris Graham
Published date:

Elizabeth BenkertThe Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old female.

Elizabeth “Liz” Benkert was last seen on May 31 in North Hollywood, Calif., which was the day that she moved out of her apartment. She may still be in the Los Angeles area, possibly homeless. However, she may be in the Virginia area, Washington, D.C., and possibly in St. Paul, Minn., area.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer which was aggressively treated. It was a temporary success. Now, the cancer has returned and has spread throughout her body. The cancer has affected her memory and decision-making processes. She may have very limited time for any type of treatment. Her health and well-being is in danger; she also attempted suicide right before she went missing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Officer Collier with the Los Angeles Police Department at (877) 275-5273. Case #230701004385.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.
3 Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights
4 Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

supreme court
Virginia

Virginia DEQ details strategy for protecting wetlands, streams post-Sackett

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg fights raindrops, rallies to defeat Salem, 6-3

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg Nationals waited out a lengthy rain delay before taking down the Salem Red Sox, 6-3, on Saturday night.

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides fall in extras to Charlotte, 3-2

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (51-27) fell to the Charlotte Knights (36-43), 3-2, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels get solid pitching to key 4-1 win at Reading

Chris Graham
sparkler firework
Culture, Virginia

State Fire Marshal: Leave fireworks to the professionals, avoid ‘catastrophic outcomes’

Crystal Graham
harrisonburg homeless services center shelter
Local

Harrisonburg faces uncertain timeline for Homeless Services Center due to supply chain, cost issues

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Sports

UVA hoops alum Joe Harris traded from Brooklyn to Detroit: Breaking down the deal

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy