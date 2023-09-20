Local authors to participate in panel discussion in Staunton October 10

Local authors will share their experiences self-publishing fiction and non-fiction at Staunton Library.

Participants will learn about the avenues for self-publishing, how to assemble a team of editors/designers/beta-readers to support your work and tips and tricks for marketing your self-published book. The panel discussion will present an opportunity to learn about the process from individuals who have been there, done that and published the book.

Authors Maggie Duncan, Michelle Tillery-Duval, Allison Garcia and Judith Dreyer will participate in the panel from 3 to 5 p.m. on October 10, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow the panel discussion.