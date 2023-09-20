Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Local authors to participate in panel discussion in Staunton October 10
Culture, Local

Local authors to participate in panel discussion in Staunton October 10

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© ijeab – stock.adobe.com)

Local authors will share their experiences self-publishing fiction and non-fiction at Staunton Library.

Participants will learn about the avenues for self-publishing, how to assemble a team of editors/designers/beta-readers to support your work and tips and tricks for marketing your self-published book. The panel discussion will present an opportunity to learn about the process from individuals who have been there, done that and published the book.

Authors Maggie Duncan, Michelle Tillery-Duval, Allison Garcia and Judith Dreyer will participate in the panel from 3 to 5 p.m. on October 10, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow the panel discussion.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg: Controversial KKK flyers distributed over weekend throughout city
2 Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three
3 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
4 Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’
5 Kurt Benkert questions ‘tough state’ of UVA Football program: Guess who responded?

Latest News

podcast
Sports

Podcast: Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium on Friday night

Jerry Ratcliffe
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three

Crystal Graham

A family in Albemarle County has been displaced after a fire in the crawl space of their home in the 5100 block of Browns Gap Turnpike.

vote
Politics, Virginia

Two change of address mailings, other action ensures most accurate voter list in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi

ELECT is taking action to ensure the most accurate voter records as early voting begins Friday for the 2023 November General Election.

Arlington Virginia
Politics, U.S. & World

‘Basic cyber security hygiene’: Legislation would strengthen infrastructure defense

Rebecca Barnabi
nurse stress
Health, Virginia

Medical boards, health systems make it safer for employees to seek mental health care

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Economy, Virginia

Ship repair company to invest $8.5M in expansion of Norfolk operations

Rebecca Barnabi
tim kaine
Local, Politics

Shenandoah Valley welcomes Sen. Kaine for visits to rail trail, wood manufacturer and JMU

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy