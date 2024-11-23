Live Coverage: UVA Football faces #12 SMU with bowl eligibility on the line

The UVA Football team (5-5, 3-3 ACC) hosts #12 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC) on Senior Day with bowl eligibility on the line.

Better get there this week, because next week, the ‘Hoos are at Virginia Tech, and you already know how that one is going to go.

First quarter

The UVA defense got the stop at midfield, so, good first effort there.

Anthony Colandrea gets the start at QB.

The opening Virginia drive stalled at the UVA 41. Crowd not happy with the decision to not go for the fourth-and-1 there. I’m kinda with them there.

SMU converted a third-and-7, got a big gainer on a wide-receiver screen (Kelvontay Dixon, 52 yards), then Brashard Smith ran through the A gap for 11 yards and scored on a 4-yard TD through a UVA linebacker.

SMU on the board first: 7-0, 7:58/1st