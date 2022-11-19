Live Coverage: Memorial service for victims of UVA shootings

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service to honor the lives of football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena.

The event is being broadcast live on the ACC Network and locally in the Charlottesville area on CW29.

I’ll be covering the event live in the comments section below.

Remember to tell people that you love them.