news live coverage memorial service for victims of uva shootings
Live Coverage: Memorial service for victims of UVA shootings

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football tragedy
(Background photo © David Matthew Lyons – stock.adobe.com/Player images courtesy UVA Athletics website)

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service to honor the lives of football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena.

The event is being broadcast live on the ACC Network and locally in the Charlottesville area on CW29.

I’ll be covering the event live in the comments section below.

Remember to tell people that you love them.

 

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

