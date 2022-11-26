Liberty, with Hugh Freeze rumors swirling, blown out by New Mexico State, 49-14

With rumors about the future of coach Hugh Freeze swirling, Liberty found itself boat-raced, 49-14, by New Mexico State on Saturday, the third loss in four games for the Flames.

Prior to kickoff, Liberty (8-4) honored 20 seniors who helped the team record three consecutive bowl game victories and achieve bowl eligibility again this season.

New Mexico State (5-6) dominated nearly every aspect of the final stats sheet, outgaining the Flames by 113 yards (428 to 315).

The Flames were held to 108 rushing yards, including a loss of 34 yards on five Aggie quarterback sacks. Liberty’s limited rushing attack was led by senior T.J. Green’s nine carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Liberty used three quarterbacks in the game, with senior Charlie Brewer (5-of-9, 34 yards, 1 INT) getting his second start of the year.

Johnathan Bennett (8-of-13, 72 yards) and Kaidon Salter (12-of-17, 101 yards, 1 TD) also saw time under center.

Freeze, now 34-15 in his four seasons at Liberty, could be offered the job at Auburn as early as later tonight, according to several published reports.

Liberty just last month announced that it had signed Freeze to a contract extension through 2030 that would pay him just under $5 million annually on average.

Auburn, on its way to a 5-7 finish, fired head coach Bryan Harsin last month after a 3-5 start. Interim coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a 2-2 finish.