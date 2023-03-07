Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news legislation would ensure americans planning for retirement get the most out of their benefit
U.S./World

Legislation would enable Americans to better plan for retirement

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© NDABCREATIVITY – stock.adobe.com)

Legislation introduced yesterday will enable Americans to better plan for retirement and enhance retirement security by providing information needed to make informed decisions regarding Social Security benefits.

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine and Chris Coons of Delaware introduced the legislation. When to claim Social Security retirement benefits is one of the key financial decisions facing older Americans. Benefits are available to American at age 62, but claiming benefits later yields a higher monthly payment. Maximum benefits are available at age 70 and older.

“Americans have earned their Social Security and should have the best financial information available when they retire,” Cassidy said. “Our bill ensures Americans planning for retirement get the most out of their benefit.”

The legislation would also enable Americans to better plan for retirement by requiring the Social Security Administration to mail social security statements detailing how much an individual has paid into the system. SSA would mail individuals between the ages of 25 and 54 every five years, ages 55 to 59 every two years and ages 60 and older every year.

“The retirement timeline that’s right for one Virginian could look very different from the perfect plan for another,” Kaine said. “That’s why it couldn’t be more important that the information families need to make the decisions that are best for them is accessible and clear. This bipartisan bill would help us make strides in increasing access to that critical information, and I will continue to push the Social Security Administration to find other ways to make it easier for Americans to make informed decisions about their financial futures.”

Cassidy, Kaine, Collins, and Coons also sent a letter to the SSA encouraging the development of an action plan to help individuals make more informed claiming decisions.

“[W]e believe SSA should take more proactive measures to provide Americans with the tools and resources to determine how best to set themselves and their families up for financial security in retirement,” the senators wrote.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Virginia

No horsing around: Virginia 8th best state for equine lovers

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham acc
Sports

My first live ACC Tournament since 2020: Man, that escalated quickly

Chris Graham

When we left the Greensboro Coliseum three years ago, I had no idea that I wouldn’t see another ACC Tournament game in person for three years.

ransomware attack waynesboro virginia
Local

Waynesboro City Manager confirms digital infrastructure was stolen, posted online

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro received new information late last week that data from the city’s digital infrastructure was stolen and posted online.

homeless encampment Waynesboro
Local

Time’s up: Ten days pass, homeless remain at B Street encampment in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Local

Kate Collins Middle students place at state Jr. Beta Club convention

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local

Juvenile ejected from vehicle after crash, police pursuit for speeding in Stuarts Draft

Crystal Graham
norfolk homicide
Virginia

Three adult males, one juvenile arrested in Norfolk homicide investigation

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy