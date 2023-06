Kyle Guy had 20 points for Joventut Badalona in Game 3 of the ACB semifinals, but Real Madrid took the 2-1 series lead with an 83-73 win on Saturday.

Real Madrid, the #3 seed in the ACB playoffs, led by as many as 30 in the second half, but Joventut Badalona got back within five with 1:11 to go in the game.

Guy, a 2019 UVA hoops alum, was 6-of-13 from the field in the defeat.

The 6’2” guard is averaging 18.3 points per game in the semifinal series.

Game 4 is set for Monday at 9 p.m. CEST.