JMU Football: Todd Centeio passes for 304 yards, keying Dukes’ 37-3 win at ODU

The question JMU Football has been facing is whether quarterback Todd Centeio is healthy or not. The Dukes’ coach put him at about 80 percent on Saturday, and it showed in his performance as the Dukes won at Old Dominion, 37-3.

Centeio, who did not play two weeks ago against Marshall and looked awful at Louisville last week, started 11-for-11 in the win a week after managing just four completions.

“We were going to go back to playing offense like we play offense,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, according to the Daily News-Record. “It was good … being very balanced, being in control of the game in the second half midway through after [Jailin Walker’s] interception. It felt like earlier in the year where we were playing well and the sideline was celebrating for the guys making plays on the field. Everything was kind of going right, you know what I mean.”

Centeio went 18-for-21 for 304 yards on the day. The Dukes led 17-3 at the half and outscored the Monarchs in the second half, 20-0.

“I knew that I felt that I was going to have this type of game,” Centeio said. “Just how the week went, the game plan and all that. Everybody had a great attitude this week, even after coming off the three-game slump. I knew that we were going to shake that.”

Centeio and backup Billy Atkins both threw picks, but the run game delivered with three rushing touchdowns, one by Centeio. Percy Agyei-Obese had 82 yards on the ground and a score, and wide receiver Kris Thornton had 140 yards receiving on six catches.

The Dukes defense managed to force four turnovers on the day and dominated possession with 38 minutes and 12 seconds. JMU managed to go 7-for-13 on third down.

Agyei-Obese’s one-yard score midway through the opening quarter was all the team needed on the day.

Next, JMU (6-3) will face Georgia State next Saturday in Harrisonburg at 2 p.m.