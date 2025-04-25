Home It’s going to be another one-and-done year for UVA Football in the NFL Draft
Football

It’s going to be another one-and-done year for UVA Football in the NFL Draft

Chris Graham
Published date:
nfl
Photo: © MT-R/stock.adobe.com

One sign of how far UVA Football has fallen is out there for the world to see this week at the 2025 NFL Draft.

We’re only expecting to hear the name of one of our football alums called for the fourth straight year.

Safety Jonas Sanker is a projected Day 2 pick, expected to go in the third or fourth round.

Sanker, when his name is called, will join last year’s one-and-done grad transfer, Malik Washington, who went in the sixth round to the Miami Dolphins, and Dontayvion Wicks, a Bronco Mendenhall/Robert Anae guy who went in the fifth round in 2023 to the Green Bay Packers, as Tony Elliott Years draft picks.

Jelani Woods, a one-and-done grad transfer who put up good numbers in Mendenhall’s final season in Charlottesville, went in the third round to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Sanker will be the 11th UVA Football alum to go in the last 10 NFL Drafts.

For perspective, 32 of our guys had their names called in the 10-year stretch spanning 2000-2009, and the 1990s had 34 of our guys going in the draft.

Before you @me about drafts in the 1990s going 12 rounds, the NFL actually went to the current seven-round format in 1994, and five of our 34 taken in the 1990-1993 drafts went in rounds eight or later.

Point being, George Welsh and Al Groh could recruit and develop guys to play at the next level.

Since Mike London took over for Groh in 2010, we’ll have had a total of 20 guys taken in the draft once Sanker has his name called.

Twenty guys in 16 years, after 32 guys in the preceding 10 years, and 34 guys in the 10 years before that one.

Our record in the 2000s, when we averaged 3.2 guys per year going in the draft: 65-59.

In the 1990s, with 3.4 guys a year going in the draft: 78-40-1.

Our teams are 74-107 since 2010, with 1.25 guys a year going in the draft.

The NFL is telling us something here.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Two things I’m hearing on (the lack of) portal recruiting

Chris Graham
traffic stop crash wreck sign
Virginia

One dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County

Crystal Graham

One person is dead in an early morning two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

ryan nicholas patton
Local, Politics

Staunton Police arrest, then quickly release, man who shouted death threats at protest

Chris Graham

An Augusta County man who shouted death threats at people on their way to the April 19 anti-Ben Cline protest in Downtown Staunton was arrested on an unrelated charge and quickly released, according to Staunton Police.

woman arrest handcuffs
Local

Fredericksburg man arrested, charged with online solicitation of teen

Chris Graham
Norfolk Virginia
Virginia

Arrest made in shooting that injured two on the campus of Norfolk State University

Chris Graham
job interview
Local

Waynesboro: Jobfest ’25 to connect job seekers with local employers

Crystal Graham
Education, Local

Staunton, Waynesboro High seniors to participate in Summer Workforce training

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status