IT company to expand in NoVA, cites ‘diverse and inclusive community’ as key reason

Dev Technology Group, an IT services company that focuses on work with the federal government, announced on Monday that it will invest $366,000 to expand in Fairfax County.

The company is investing in 10,000 square feet of new office space to accommodate additional IT and software personnel.

The project will create 90 new jobs.

“As a federal contractor, Dev Technology has selected to continue its growth in Fairfax County due to the proximity of clients and access to highly skilled employees, including veterans,” said Kendall Holbrook, CEO of Dev Technology. “In addition, Northern Virginia is a diverse and inclusive community that allows us to attract and retain people of all backgrounds, which ultimately makes our company stronger and more resilient.”

Wow, so, it’s important that Northern Virginia is a “diverse and inclusive community.”

Ball’s in your court, Gov. Youngkin.

“Dev Technology Group is a Virginia success story that bolsters our booming IT industry while providing critical services for the government and 21st-century jobs for civilians and veterans,” the Republican said. “We are proud to see a longstanding corporate partner benefit from the Commonwealth’s diverse, world-class technology talent that catalyzes growth.”

Of course, a federal contractor isn’t going to up and move to New York or California because our governor is trying to go DeSantis Lite on putting a stooge in charge of DEI and neutering uncomfortable realities about race from the K-12 education curriculum.

Still, gotta love the quote from the CEO guy.