Into the future: Reception in downtown Staunton to focus on community

An exhibit by Scott Ballin at the RR Smith Center for Art & History shares maps of America and Virginia from the 1600s through the 1800s.

“And the idea is to sort of trace our history,” Ballin said of the exhibit that has been on display for more than a year.

A reception on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the arts center is an idea to look at the future of Staunton and Augusta County.

Hosted by the Augusta Historical Society, Ballin said the reception is open to the public. He has invited local school and city officials, as well as residents and organizations to attend to start to talk about the new year in the Queen City.

“The goal is to let people look at the maps,” Ballin said, but also “provide a forum for people to actually meet each other” and discuss where the city and the county are going.

Ballin’s exhibit of maps is intended to encourage visitors to realize the United States went through “a great deal of challenges” from Jamestown until now. Results from some situations, such as religion in the nation, could have turned out differently.

“We all came from somewhere else,” Ballin said.

The RR Smith Center is at 220 S. New Street in downtown Staunton.