news how to recycle your christmas tree in charlottesville albemarle county
Local

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Published:

christmas tree recyclingIn Charlottesville and Albemarle County, residents may recycle their Christmas tree – and the city will turn the trees into mulch.

Christmas tree pick-up service will occur during the week of Jan. 9 for Charlottesville residents. Trees must be at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection that week. Collection will follow your weekly trash route.

The County of Albemarle will operate seven drop-off sites open through Jan. 20. The sites include:

  • Rivanna Solid Waste Authority’s McIntire Recycling Center
  • Darden Towe Park on Elk Drive
  • Crozet Park in Crozet
  • Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood
  • Chris Greene Lake Park in Earlysville
  • Scottsville Community Center in Scottsville
  • Walnut Creek Park, off Old Lynchburg Road

Trees must be free of all decorations, stands and nails.

This program is for Christmas trees only. No yard waste will be collected.

As in years past, trees will be taken to Darden Towe Park for chipping along with trees collected by Albemarle County at their collection sites.

The trees will be mulched and the resulting mulch will be offered to the public at no cost beginning on Jan. 23 at Darden Towe Park and Crozet Park.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is run by the Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department with some assistance from the City of Charlottesville and the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority.

The program has been in operation since 1988 and has collected an average of 2,300 trees annually that yield over 110 cubic yards of chips.

For more information, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

