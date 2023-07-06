Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newshow sweet it is july is sweet corn harvest time in virginia
Virginia

How sweet it is: July is sweet corn harvest time in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(©Patrick Foto – stock.adobe.com)

Some Virginia farmers are predicting a successful sweet corn season this summer.

Sweet corn usually appears at farmers markets and grocery stores throughout Virginia in June and is available through mid-October.

Aaron Goode, owner of Chesterfield Berry Farm, said his sweet corn is ready for picking after a relatively smooth-sailing growing season.

“It was pretty dry for a while, but the crop looks good,” he said. Goode added that rain showers in late June helped his Supersweet variety bicolor corn withstand dry conditions earlier in the month.

Mike Cullipher of Cullipher Farm in Virginia Beach also reported “unseasonably dry” conditions in May and early June, which he managed with irrigation. The biggest hurdle was a prolonged, cooler spring.

Sweet corn prefers a sunny, warm environment, thriving in temperatures between 60° and 75°, according to Virginia Cooperative Extension. In early June, daily low temperatures dropped to the 40s and 50s in Virginia Beach, according to AccuWeather.

“The cold was more of an issue than the dryness,” Cullipher said. “The corn was slow to grow and mature, but it was more of a nuisance than anything.”

Despite challenges, he said “it’s looking a lot better now,” and he anticipates a fruitful sweet corn season.

Cullipher grows around 20 acres of bicolor varieties, producing flavorful ears with white and yellow kernels.

According to Extension, Xtra-Sweet® or Supersweet varieties convert sugar into starch more slowly than standard varieties, retaining their sweetness long after harvest.

Cullipher began picking sweet corn in late June and hopes to extend the season to Halloween. He encourages consumers to seize the sweet corn season before summer’s end.

“Even though we grow it until October, most people associate sweet corn with summertime cookouts, grilling and things like that. And when school is out, people tend to do those things more,” he said. “Everyone should include sweet corn as much as they can in their meals.”

The prime time to pick sweet corn is just before eating it. Virginia Cooperative Extension recommends plunging the ears into ice water or putting them on ice for a short time, and store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Another city manager stepping down in Charlottesville: This makes six in the past five years
2 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
3 Is football, with what we know about its dangers, about to go the way of boxing?
4 Where do we realistically put the over/under for UVA Football going into 2023?
5 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto

Latest News

missing person
Virginia

Orange County authorities ask for public help with information on missing teen

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

Podcast: Is there any reason for optimism with UVA football this fall?

Jerry Ratcliffe

UVA football is coming off a disappointing 3-7 season in 2022, and the expectations – from the football experts and the fans – are that the 2023 season could be another disappointment.

old tire recycling
U.S./World

Virginia Tech, Michelin and Arizona State University partner to improve efficiency of tire retread

Rebecca Barnabi

A team led by a mechanical engineering professor has been selected to receive $1.5 million for enhancements tire retreading.

carjacking
U.S./World

Drive them like they’re hot: Summer is car theft season

Rebecca Barnabi
norfolk
Business, Virginia

Power Train Industries to significantly expand operations in Virginia Beach

Chris Graham
mental health
U.S./World

DOJ: South Carolina unnecessarily segregates adults with mental illness in adult care

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Virginia

Virginia man charged in Arlington County fentanyl overdose death

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy