Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newshow many people died in the u s from covid last week youd probably be surprised
U.S./World

How many people died in the U.S. from COVID last week? You’d probably be surprised

Chris Graham
Published date:
covid-19
(© ezstudiophoto – stock.adobe.com)

You probably didn’t know that there were 2,060 deaths attributed to COVID last week, but this is what we have, from the CDC.

The 1,763 COVID deaths from the week of March 15 was a low-water mark dating back to the summer of 2021, according to a report from the University of Southern California Center for Health Journalism.

This as the White House is set to shut down its COVID response team in May as the end of the pandemic emergency declaration expires on May 11.

Some activists think this is a mistake.

“From the end of BA.1 last year until now, we’ve had 150,000 #COVID19 deaths. In one bad flu season we have 50,000 deaths. Mission accomplished fellas? Not by a long shot,” tweeted Gregg Gonsalves of the Yale School of Public Health.

Whether it’s mission accomplished or not, the pandemic, three years in now, is about to come to an official end, though as we’ve known all along, COVID isn’t going anywhere.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular

1 21-year-old Charlottesville man arrested in death of UVA contractor
2 Family wants answers in Rockbridge missing person case, which takes twist with new info
3 Analysis: It’s not just as simple as saying, Virginia needs a post-up game
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County

Latest News

Joshua tree
Perspectives

Are the famous Joshua trees of the California desert really going extinct?

EarthTalk
jay woolfolk
Sports

Two-sport star Jay Woolfolk getting live reps, eval at QB in Virginia spring camp

Chris Graham

Jay Woolfolk is getting some looks at quarterback this spring at Virginia, coach Tony Elliott indicated over the weekend, though it’s not an easy process, with Woolfolk having to balance spring practice and being the closer on the Top 10 UVA baseball team.

jake gelof
Sports

Virginia scores eight in the third, romps past FSU, 15-4, to finish off weekend sweep

Chris Graham

An eight-run third, highlighted by Jake Gelof’s eighth homer of the season, broke open the game early, allowing eighth-ranked Virginia to coast to a 15-4 win over Florida State on Sunday.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of March 27-31

Chris Graham
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Perspectives

‘Our country’: The clash in the U.S. between democracy and dictatorship

Tom H. Hastings
james wesley reinhold
Local

Waynesboro Police seek armed, dangerous man wanted in shooting on Dupont Boulevard

Chris Graham
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal
Sports

Virginia Tech tops Tennessee, 73-64, to earn first-ever Elite Eight berth

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy