House energy coalition adds Republican-led budget resolution to Trump ‘pile of lies’

House Concurrent Resolution 14 creates federal budgetary levels for 2026 through 2034 and passed the U.S. House on April 10.

According to leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC), including Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko and Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Suzanne Bonamici, Sean Casten, Mike Levin, and Chellie Pingree, the Republican-led budget resolution would double down on raising costs for American families in order to finance giveaways for billionaires.

“Every economic indicator is currently flashing red that the American economy cannot afford to be held hostage to the whims of Donald Trump. Yet, while President Trump is busy carrying out a recession-inducing international trade war that is tanking our economy, Republicans in Congress are working hard to deliver huge new tax breaks to billionaires. To make the math work, House Republicans are locking our families and businesses into higher costs of living for decades to come. And the pain has already begun. The cost of living — from electricity to eggs — is already higher today than it was when Trump came into office, less than three months ago,” SEEC leaders said in a statement.

Although protesting Americans have made it clear that they oppose Trump’s agenda, House Republicans “rammed through a budget that will take a sledgehammer to gut trillions in federal dollars aimed at helping American families reduce energy bills, small businesses upgrade appliances, farmers deliver healthy food to America, and so much more. So much for Trump’s promise to lower costs for American families. Add it to the pile of lies.”

The SEEC) is a coalition of 100 members of the U.S. House of Representatives that was founded in January 2009 to be a focused, active, and effective coalition for advancing policies that address climate change, promote clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing, develop renewable energy resources, create family-sustaining clean jobs, protect our nation’s air, water, and natural environment, and promote environmental justice.

