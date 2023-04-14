‘Honored and humbled:’ MBU names Dr. Jeff Stein as 10th president

Dr. Jeffrey P. Stein is Mary Baldwin University’s 10th president.

Stein comes to MBU from Elon University, where he was vice president for strategic initiatives & partnerships and assistant professor of English. He will be introduced today at a special community gathering at noon in James D. Francis Auditorium on MBU’s main campus.

“Jeff Stein’s experiences across academia demonstrate leadership in and out of the classroom, his mastery of strategic planning lifts all campus stakeholders, and his ability to lead in challenging times speaks to a critical moment in higher education,” MBU Board of Trustees Chair Gabrielle G. “Gabby” McCree ’83 said. “Above all, Jeff understands the power of higher education to improve the lives of students and their families, and he is compelled by the Mary Baldwin mission. This is a historic moment for MBU, and also an exciting one for the entire university community. I can’t wait for you to meet him.”

Stein, who earned a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Georgia, a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from Colorado State University, a master’s degree in English from the University of Northern Colorado, and a bachelor’s degree in English from Beloit College in Wisconsin, has published articles and book chapters. His published works focus on governing boards, the residential campus, inclusive campuses, multi-faith leadership, academic and student affairs partnerships and service learning.

Stein’s grandparents survived the Holocaust and Russian, and made new lives in the United States. His wife, Chrissy Stein, teaches English at Elon, and their children, Lena and Benny, are graduates of Carleton College and Wesleyan University, respectively.

Stein will succeed President Pamela R. Fox on July 1, 2023, and will visit campus periodically in the interim to prepare for the presidential transition. Fox served as MBU’s president for 20 years.

Stein brings more than 30 years of higher education experience to Mary Baldwin across academic, student engagement and administrative areas of university life. As vice president at Elon, in Elon, North Carolina, he led development and implementation of the university’s 10-year strategic plan as well as Elon’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He oversees the student professional development center, leadership and professional development, professional and continuing studies, and cultural and special programs.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as Mary Baldwin University’s 10th president and thrilled to be joining this dynamic community, which for 181 years has made courageous decisions to change lives through inclusive, experiential, and student-centered education,” Stein said. “I look forward to getting to know and work with students, faculty, staff, alumni, Trustees, and community partners in Mary Baldwin’s next chapter, as together we ensure all students can learn, thrive and bring knowledge, skills and light to our world.”

The MBU Presidential Search Committee consisted of 15 members of faculty, staff, alumni, recent graduates, senior leadership, trustees and former trustees. They worked with a search firm, Academic Search, to recruit a highly qualified and talented pool of candidates. The committee reviewed applications, conducted two rounds of candidate interviews and identified four finalists. The final candidates traveled to MBU for meetings with select groups of students, administrators, faculty and staff. Last month, the committee sent their unanimous recommendation to the Board of Trustees, which elected Stein to serve as the next president.

Helen Forster ’83 and fellow Trustee Harvey Westbrook co-chaired the search committee. Westbrook said Stein demonstrated the ability to connect with people across the university during the extensive interview process and noted that Stein understands that Mary Baldwin has always evolved to serve students in their time.

“Jeff is a sharp, dynamic, and collaborative leader who consistently impressed us throughout the interview process,” Westbrook said. “His outstanding strategic and analytical skills include a profound understanding of the current challenges facing higher education and MBU’s continuing need to transform. His extensive experience with long-term strategic transformations at Elon made it clear that he was the right person for the position.”

According to Forster, the MBU community is “excited and confident about Dr. Stein’s ability to inspire and motivate the MBU community to fulfill its mission and strengthen Mary Baldwin for the future.”

Stein was named Elon’s vice president for strategic initiatives and partnerships in 2019. He created the 10-year Boldly Elon strategic plan to continue and expand the trajectory that has propelled Elon from a regional college to a top-100 national university over the past three decades.

“Dr. Jeff Stein has provided significant leadership in Elon’s development as a national university over the past 21 years,” Elon President Connie Ledoux Book said. “He is a passionate advocate for student success and has been a valued member of the Elon community with his positive and creative spirit. With Jeff’s deep understanding of the power of higher education to transform lives, we look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership at Mary Baldwin University.”

As a student affairs dean at Elon from 2002 to 2010, Stein spearheaded a campus-wide initiative to design a $150 million residential plan focused on integrating living and learning across the campus. He joined Elon’s senior staff in 2010, and served as chief of staff and secretary to the board of trustees for two Elon presidents.

In the classroom, Stein has taught writing, literature and identity.

“Dr. Jeff Stein is an outstanding leader with vision who embodies creativity, collaboration, and an intense focus on student success,” Elon President Emeritus Leo M Lambert said. “He combines these qualities with kindness, inclusiveness, empathy and humor, and is widely regarded as one of the most respected and trusted senior administrators at Elon. Dr. Stein is a gifted teacher, a sought-after mentor, and a builder of campus community. His spouse, Chrissy Stein, also a gifted educator, will be a strong advocate for the entire MBU family.”

Stein’s work includes diversity, equity and inclusion. He is a strong advocate and supporter of DEI through dialogue, best practices, scholarship, fundraising and grants. His doctoral dissertation focused on presidential roles in shaping campus culture and climate to ensure access and success for the broadest range of students.

His work on the Boldly Elon strategic plan resulted in campus initiatives focused on three crucial areas: increasing representational diversity, building support for diverse students, faculty, and staff, and enhancing intercultural competencies.

He led Elon in creating a welcoming environment for Jewish students, which grew the campus Jewish population from 50 to more than 800.

MBU was founded in 1842, and is a small, coeducational university in downtown Staunton offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral.