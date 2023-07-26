Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
High-speed crash on I-95 involving tractor trailer leaves NC woman dead
Public Safety, Virginia

High-speed crash on I-95 involving tractor trailer leaves NC woman dead

Crystal Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A high-speed crash on Interstate 95 Southbound in Hanover County resulted in the death of a Fayetteville, N.C., woman.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, it responded to a crash near the 88 mile marker on I-95. A 2022 Hyundai Sport, driven by Johnny E. Morris, 47, of Fayetteville, N.C., rear-ended a tractor-trailer. Johnny Morris was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

His front seat passenger, Sharon Morris, 63, also of Fayetteville, N.C., was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center due to injuries she sustained in the crash.

The occupants of the tractor trailer had no injuries. The names of the occupants were not released.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
2 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
3 Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well
4 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal
5 Staunton-Augusta YMCA to break ground for youth development site

Latest News

police investigation
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: 18-year-old gunshot victim identified in Richmond homicide 

Crystal Graham
airplane
Politics, U.S. News

FAA reauthorization bill passes U.S. House, remains on strict deadline for 2023 approval

Rebecca Barnabi

The 2023 FAA reauthorization bill passed the U.S. House last Thursday with a 351–69 vote to fund the Federal Aviation Administration.

police
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: Teen driver dead after striking tree in single-vehicle crash in Essex County

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead on Elevon Road in Essex County Tuesday night.

police car
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: Virginia wanted felon found in stolen vehicle, threatens officers with firearm

Crystal Graham
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 619 in Rockingham County will close next week for pipe replacements

Rebecca Barnabi
business money
Business, Local

‘Bringing people together’: Entrepreneurship Summit returns after successful first year

Rebecca Barnabi
gavel and handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 41 months for business dealings in Iran, forfeit $2.8M and home

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy