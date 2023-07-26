High-speed crash on I-95 involving tractor trailer leaves NC woman dead

A high-speed crash on Interstate 95 Southbound in Hanover County resulted in the death of a Fayetteville, N.C., woman.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, it responded to a crash near the 88 mile marker on I-95. A 2022 Hyundai Sport, driven by Johnny E. Morris, 47, of Fayetteville, N.C., rear-ended a tractor-trailer. Johnny Morris was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

His front seat passenger, Sharon Morris, 63, also of Fayetteville, N.C., was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center due to injuries she sustained in the crash.

The occupants of the tractor trailer had no injuries. The names of the occupants were not released.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team.