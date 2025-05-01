Home HHS releases $400M in grant funding for low-income household energy costs
HHS releases $400M in grant funding for low-income household energy costs

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children and Families (ACF) is releasing more than $400 million in regular block grant funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

HHS is expected to complete the full release of Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 funding to grant recipients by May 1, 2025, reflecting the department’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted LIHEAP operations.

“I am committed to ensuring that our programs run efficiently. With today’s announcement, all available LIHEAP funding for this fiscal year will be released. We will continue to work with our state, tribal and territorial partners to ensure this funding reaches eligible families,” Andrew Gradison, Acting Assistant Secretary for Children and Families (ACF), said.

ACF’s Office of Community Services (OCS) has a toolkit of resources available to help grant recipients and stakeholders ensure that available funding reaches households struggling to afford their cooling bills in summer 2025. To access the cooling season toolkit’s outreach materials, including flyers, social media templates and animated videos, visit the OCS LIHEAP Toolkits page.

Individuals interested in applying for LIHEAP may visit online or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at 1-866-674-6327.

Not sure whether you qualify? Households can easily identify if they may be eligible for assistance by using the LIHEAP Eligibility Tool online.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

