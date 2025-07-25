A 13-year-old boy was arrested today for the first-degree murder of a 79-year-old man in Henry County last week.

The juvenile, who was not named, was transported to a detention center after his arrest where he is being held without bond. No details about the juvenile or the relationship to the victim was released.

The juvenile is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of the felony.

The charges come in response to the July 17 homicide of Army veteran Johnny Carson Carter, of Ridgeway, who was found dead in the roadway on Vista View Lane at 1:21 a.m.

Troopers initially thought the injuries were from a hit-and-run accident, but the cause of death was later determined by Virginia State Police investigators to be a homicide.

The cause of death was from a single gunshot wound, according to a report from the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, western district.

Troopers, special agents and Henry County investigators conducted interviews, crime scene examinations and canvassed the Ridgeway community seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the perpetrator leading to today’s arrest.

As part of the investigation after the shooting, several search warrants were also served for physical and digital evidence associated with the case.

The incident on Vista View Lane is believed to have occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m., according to police.

