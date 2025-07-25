Home Henry County: 13-year-old boy arrested in July 17 murder of Army vet
Public Safety, Virginia

Henry County: 13-year-old boy arrested in July 17 murder of Army vet

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A 13-year-old boy was arrested today for the first-degree murder of a 79-year-old man in Henry County last week.

The juvenile, who was not named, was transported to a detention center after his arrest where he is being held without bond. No details about the juvenile or the relationship to the victim was released.

The juvenile is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of the felony.

The charges come in response to the July 17 homicide of Army veteran Johnny Carson Carter, of Ridgeway, who was found dead in the roadway on Vista View Lane at 1:21 a.m.

Troopers initially thought the injuries were from a hit-and-run accident, but the cause of death was later determined by Virginia State Police investigators to be a homicide.

The cause of death was from a single gunshot wound, according to a report from the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, western district.

Troopers, special agents and Henry County investigators conducted interviews, crime scene examinations and canvassed the Ridgeway community seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the perpetrator leading to today’s arrest.

As part of the investigation after the shooting, several search warrants were also served for physical and digital evidence associated with the case.

The incident on Vista View Lane is believed to have occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m., according to police.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

pedestrian sign walk facing traffic accident car
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: Witnesses report driver accelerated, struck pedestrian after argument

Crystal Graham
jeffrey epstein
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

The Untouchables: The sexual predators within America’s power elite

John Whitehead

Jeffrey Epstein—the hedge fund billionaire/convicted serial pedophile and sex trafficker—may be dead, but the machinery that empowered and protected him is still very much alive.

Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In Florida

David Evans

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder takes place Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from Abu Dhabi and airing on ABC. The event, officially UFC on ABC 9, features a high-level middleweight clash and a full card of international talent. If you’re in Florida, you can still legally bet on UFC Fight Night using offshore...

chandler morris uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Is the new QB1, Chandler Morris, just here for the money?

Chris Graham
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In California

David Evans
Sports Betting

5 Betting Sites With Offers for UFC Abu Dhabi

David Evans
Sports Betting

5 Best Betting Apps For UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status