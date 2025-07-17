Home Henry County: Body found in roadway, investigation points to homicide
Henry County: Body found in roadway, investigation points to homicide

Crystal Graham
A 79-year-old man was found dead in the road in Henry County, and the the discovery is being investigated as a homicide.

Johnny Carson Carter, of Ridgeway, was identified as the victim.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers and deputies responded on Thursday morning at 1:21 a.m. to the report of an unresponsive male on Vista View Lane.

A Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Salem division responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The injuries were initially thought to have been caused by a vehicle. However, during the investigation, troopers found the injuries were not caused by a collision; the evidence indicated the incident was “clearly a homicide.”

The incident on Vista View Lane is believed to have occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m.

Henry County surrounds the City of Martinsville. The county has six districts: Axton, Bassett, Collinsville, Horsepasture, Reed Creek and Ridgeway.

Virginia State Police is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact (276) 632-3060, (800) 542-5959 or [email protected].

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

