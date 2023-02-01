Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news head start could hire work study college students with new legislation
U.S./World

Head Start could hire work-study college students with new legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Photo Credit: duncanandison

Legislation reintroduced yesterday would allow Head Start programs to employ work-study college students in part-time positions.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, recipient of the “2020 Head Start Pledge Award” from the National Head Start Association, reintroduced the legislation to allow Head Start programs to receive federal work-study funding and bring additional in-classroom support.

Work Study recipients are unable to use their designation to work in Head Start centers, but The Head Start For Our Future Act would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to make jobs in early childhood education eligible as community service under the Federal Work-Study program.

“Thousands of students across the Commonwealth of Virginia hold work-study jobs every year to gain on-the-job experience and earn extra income. However, Head Start centers are currently prohibited from hiring these work-study students — taking valuable experience away from students preparing for careers in early childhood education and preventing Head Start classrooms from staffing up,” Spanberger said. “By allowing Head Start programs to qualify for Federal Work Study funding, our bipartisan bill makes a commonsense fix to this problem. I’m proud to join my colleagues Congressman Castro, Congressman Cole, and Congressman Moolenaar in supporting two worthy causes: training the next generation of early childhood education teachers and providing more staffing for this program with a demonstrated record of improving outcomes for children and families across Virginia.”

Spanberger reintroduced the legislation with Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas, Tom Cole of Oklahoma and John Moolenaar of Michigan.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

4h youth in action award

Outstanding members of Virginia 4-H honored with Youth in Action awards
Crystal Graham
police
,

Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting
Chris Graham

Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street.

arts council of the valley

Smith House Galleries features works by Mauricio Esperon, Arnita Taliaferro
Crystal Graham

Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries on Friday, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan to return to JPJ in Charlottesville with ‘Country On’ tour
Crystal Graham
jazz digs JABA charlottesville
,

John D’earth, UVA Jazz Ensemble among headliners for Jazz Digs JABA event
Crystal Graham
, ,

Scholars Latino Initiative welcomes new chair and members for 2023
Rebecca Barnabi
Wajahat Ali
, ,

New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with Wajahat Ali and Fernando Valverde
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy