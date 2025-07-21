Harrisonburg: SPCA, PetSmart partner for National Adoption Week through Friday

During the dog days of summer, adopting a pet can add new energy to our lives while making a positive contribution to the community.

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA proudly partners with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to Harrisonburg PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, today through July 27, 2025. National Adoption Week could not come sooner as the SPCA is over capacity with more than 450 animals.

“Animal shelters and rescues are doing incredible work to save pets each day, but they can’t do it without the community’s support. Adopting or fostering a pet can be an incredibly enriching experience and is the best way to support your local organizations. We all have a role we can play in helping pets in need, so please join us this National Adoption Week to show your support. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA whose team makes meaningful connections, giving more pets in need people to love,” Heidi Marston, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities, said.

Each summer, animal shelters take in scores of kittens and cats during “kitten season,” following peak breeding activity for cats and 2025 is no exception.

Join Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA at its adoption event at the Harrisonburg PetSmart, 1671 E Market St., to spend time with adoptable pets of all ages, breeds and temperaments in spacious areas to find just the right match. Adopting a pet saves more than one life. Every pet who finds a home frees up space for shelters to help the next animal in need. With staff and volunteers available to help potential new pet parents, visitors can spend time with cats and kittens available for adoption. Adopting pets can help improve the health and wellness of individuals by reducing feelings of isolation and inspiring more active lifestyles. Caring for pets fosters values for children such as responsibility and selflessness.

All available pets for adoption are viewable online and pets who will be at PetSmart will have “@PetSmart” next to their names.

Siblings Aimee-Leigh and Baby Billy both found homes through the Harrisonburg PetSmart adoption center and the SPCA hopes for many more successful adoptions like theirs during PetSmart National Adoption Week.

