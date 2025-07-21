Home Harrisonburg: SPCA, PetSmart partner for National Adoption Week through Friday
Local

Harrisonburg: SPCA, PetSmart partner for National Adoption Week through Friday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
Courtesy of RHSPCA.

During the dog days of summer, adopting a pet can add new energy to our lives while making a positive contribution to the community.

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA proudly partners with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to Harrisonburg PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, today through July 27, 2025. National Adoption Week could not come sooner as the SPCA is over capacity with more than 450 animals.

“Animal shelters and rescues are doing incredible work to save pets each day, but they can’t do it without the community’s support. Adopting or fostering a pet can be an incredibly enriching experience and is the best way to support your local organizations. We all have a role we can play in helping pets in need, so please join us this National Adoption Week to show your support. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA whose team makes meaningful connections, giving more pets in need people to love,” Heidi Marston, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities, said.

Each summer, animal shelters take in scores of kittens and cats during “kitten season,” following peak breeding activity for cats and 2025 is no exception.

Join Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA at its adoption event at the Harrisonburg PetSmart, 1671 E Market St., to spend time with adoptable pets of all ages, breeds and temperaments in spacious areas to find just the right match. Adopting a pet saves more than one life. Every pet who finds a home frees up space for shelters to help the next animal in need. With staff and volunteers available to help potential new pet parents, visitors can spend time with cats and kittens available for adoption. Adopting pets can help improve the health and wellness of individuals by reducing feelings of isolation and inspiring more active lifestyles. Caring for pets fosters values for children such as responsibility and selflessness.

All available pets for adoption are viewable online and pets who will be at PetSmart will have “@PetSmart” next to their names.

Siblings Aimee-Leigh and Baby Billy both found homes through the Harrisonburg PetSmart adoption center and the SPCA hopes for many more successful adoptions like theirs during PetSmart National Adoption Week.

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA to participate in national adoption week

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

pete buttigieg
Politics, U.S. & World

MAGA newspaper alleges Pete Buttigieg delayed upgrades to pursue DEI initiatives

Rebecca Barnabi
police lights at night
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville man in custody after fleeing traffic stop, providing cops with false info

Crystal Graham

A Charlottesville man in in custody after he fled a traffic stop in Albemarle County on Sunday leading to a short pursuit on Richmond Road.

interstate 495 four-vehicle crash fatal VSP
Public Safety, Virginia

Fairfax County: Four-vehicle crash on I-495 claims one life, shuts down lanes

Crystal Graham

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County this afternoon just after 3 p.m.

donald trump tulsi gabbard
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump flunky playing distraction game on Epstein with Russia-hoax hoax

Chris Graham
interstate 81 i-81
Local

Staunton: Lane, exit-ramp closures necessary on southbound I-81 until August

Rebecca Barnabi
Kevin Ross and Alejandro Circelli The Box Staunton
Arts, Local

Two entrepreneurs look to revive nightlife in Staunton with launch of The Box

Crystal Graham
ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline touts meaningless award from do-nothing MAGA group

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status