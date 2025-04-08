Harrisonburg Farmers Market prepares for 2025 season in Turner Pavilion

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market is excited to welcome the return of its full spring season, now open every Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thanksgiving under the Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg.

With more than 50 vendors participating, the market is bursting with fresh produce, artisan goods, live music and family-friendly experiences for the entire community.

“We’re grateful to create a community of farmers and artisans who care deeply about what they grow and make. As a producer-only market, everything is handmade or homegrown by our vendors. We are open rain or shine, all year round. In certain and uncertain times you can depend on the Harrisonburg Farmers Market. Keep your dollars local and come visit us!” Harrisonburg Market Manager Halee Jones said.

Spring’s bounty is already making a colorful appearance at the market: expect to see tulips, spring flowers, morel mushrooms, dandelion greens, spring onions, with asparagus, cress, stinging nettle, strawberries and rhubarb arriving soon.

The 2025 season also welcomes new vendors to the Market mix:

● MySell Nutritionals, LLC – Halal honey comb and crystalized honey, enriched bee pollen, beeswax, propolis tincture, and cosmetic aromatherapy salves

● Hummingbird Creative has a new name, Little Wing Leather! – artisan leather bags, accessories, textiles and jewelry

● Cashel Steel Works – handcrafted knives for chefs and home cooks (Tuesdays & Saturdays)

● Earth, Wind, and Flower Farm – 4th generation flower farmers (Tuesday-only)

● Season’s Bounty Farm, known for spring flowers and fresh produce, is now offering lamb on Tuesdays

● Brightnook – handmade purses, aprons, and notecards

● Frozen Harvest – veteran-owned business, freeze-dried fruits, sweets, and treats (Tuesdays & Saturdays)

● FLOCS (For the Love of Chicken Salad) is back with 6 rotating flavors of chicken salad, available by the tub or sandwich (Tuesdays & Saturdays)

● Byron T Glass – a 2024 Tuesday vendor, Byron will now offer his handmade vintage-style glassware on Saturdays

Returning for the 2025 season are the Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners with their free, interactive kid’s station, Curiosity Corner, held twice a month April through September. April’s theme is “April Showers,” featuring a water conservation exhibit on April 19, and May’s theme, “May Flowers,” will include displays on plants for wet areas and birds.

Live music fills the pavilion every Saturday, including Community Jam sessions and Drum Circles on alternating months where market-goers can join in the fun.

Keep an eye out for cooking demonstrations by local chefs and JMU culinary nutrition students, and mark your calendars for beloved annual events: Sunset Markets every third Thursday in June through September, The Tomato Fest on August 2 and The Harvest Fest on November 1.

Since 1979, The Harrisonburg Farmers Market has provided the public with easy access to fresh, nutritious, locally produced agricultural goods and crafts of the highest quality. A community of 50 vendors, the market is a hub for entrepreneurship for regional farmers and artisans. In addition to promoting low-waste practices and buying local, the market, in partnership with Harrisonburg Public Works and Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, supports environmental stewardship by providing opportunities for recycling and composting.

Market hours:

● Spring/Summer/Fall Market: Tuesdays & Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April – November)

● Sunset Market: Every third Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (June – September)

● Holiday Market: First three Saturdays in December 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

● Winter Market: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (January – March)

