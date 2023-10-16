Harrisonburg: Arrest made for sexual battery in Hillandale Park Sunday night

A man is being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, and he has been charged with sexual battery related to an incident in Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Eric Alexander Gonzalez Ordonez, 26, was positively identified by the victim and placed in custody on a one count of sexual battery.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Ordonez approached a woman while she was walking a dog and tried to get her to follow him into the woods. She refused and got into the car. Ordonez followed her and through an open window used a translation app on his phone to offer her money in exchange for sex.

After her refusal, the man reached into the victim’s vehicle and sexually grabbed her before leaving the area on foot.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.