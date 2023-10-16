Countries
Harrisonburg: Arrest made for sexual battery in Hillandale Park Sunday night
Local, Police

Crystal Graham
Eric Alexander Gonzalez Ordonez
A man is being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, and he has been charged with sexual battery related to an incident in Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Eric Alexander Gonzalez Ordonez, 26, was positively identified by the victim and placed in custody on a one count of sexual battery.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Ordonez approached a woman while she was walking a dog and tried to get her to follow him into the woods. She refused and got into the car. Ordonez followed her and through an open window used a translation app on his phone to offer her money in exchange for sex.

After her refusal, the man reached into the victim’s vehicle and sexually grabbed her before leaving the area on foot.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

