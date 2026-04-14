A Harrisonburg-based aircraft engine overhaul and blade component manufacturer is partnering with Blue Ridge Community College to give local grads a shot at good-paying jobs.

The company, AeroNimble, founded in 2025, worked with BRCC to establish guidelines that will allow grads to start entry level positions immediately upon graduation.

BRCC graduates as young as 19 years old will be able to start their work careers at salaries beginning at $62,000 a year.

Not bad.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Commonwealth of Virginia’s startup tax credits and economic development support, which played a meaningful role in our decision to build AeroNimble in Harrisonburg,” said Eric Terry, the human resources officer at AeroNimble, which announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest more than $2.5 million to expand its operational capacity, creating 51 new jobs.

“These incentives allow us to invest more deeply in people, training, and long-term capabilities while accelerating high-quality job creation in the Shenandoah Valley,” Terry said. “We see this as a partnership with the region, and we are excited to grow alongside a community that values skilled manufacturing, aviation safety, and workforce development.”











