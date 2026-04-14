Home Harrisonburg: AeroNimble announces $2.5M expansion, 61 new jobs
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Harrisonburg: AeroNimble announces $2.5M expansion, 61 new jobs

Chris Graham
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A Harrisonburg-based aircraft engine overhaul and blade component manufacturer is partnering with Blue Ridge Community College to give local grads a shot at good-paying jobs.

The company, AeroNimble, founded in 2025, worked with BRCC to establish guidelines that will allow grads to start entry level positions immediately upon graduation.

BRCC graduates as young as 19 years old will be able to start their work careers at salaries beginning at $62,000 a year.

Not bad.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Commonwealth of Virginia’s startup tax credits and economic development support, which played a meaningful role in our decision to build AeroNimble in Harrisonburg,” said Eric Terry, the human resources officer at AeroNimble, which announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest more than $2.5 million to expand its operational capacity, creating 51 new jobs.

“These incentives allow us to invest more deeply in people, training, and long-term capabilities while accelerating high-quality job creation in the Shenandoah Valley,” Terry said. “We see this as a partnership with the region, and we are excited to grow alongside a community that values skilled manufacturing, aviation safety, and workforce development.”





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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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