Harkins announces expansion with opening of new Central Virginia/Tidewater office

Harkins has opened a new office in Richmond – expanding its presence in the Central Virginia/Tidewater region.

The new office, located at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in the Boulders Business Park, will further enhance relationships with local clients, architects and trade partners in Central Virginia, Tidewater and beyond.

Harkins has been active in the Central Virginia area for years, but recently made the investment to have a dedicated location in Richmond to support further expansion in the region.

With more than 22 years of experience in the construction industry, the new office will be led by senior project manager Damion Pizarro. In his role, Pizarro will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects in the preconstruction, construction and post-construction phases.

Starting with two active projects being managed out of the Central Virginia/Tidewater office, expansion plans include hiring opportunities to build a team of construction professionals working alongside several seasoned Harkins’ employee-owners.

Friendship Court Phase 1 in Charlottesville is nearing 50 percent completion. One of a handful of new projects in Virginia designed to a highly coveted, energy-efficient Passive House standards, the community will consist of 106 affordable housing units and a one-level structured parking garage.

In addition, Harkins recently broke ground on Altitude, a 118-unit market rate development minutes from downtown Raleigh, N.C. which is anticipating completion in fall 2023.

The team is working hard on a few other projects in Central Virginia, which are expected to break ground in the next three to six months.

In addition, Harkins won a spot on the coveted $950 million NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk contract to support large construction projects in the Hampton Roads area of operation. This multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is expected to deliver various project types throughout the region, including administrative offices, communications infrastructure, dormitories, industrial buildings, medical clinics, training ranges, warehouses and more over a five-year period.

Harkins is a 100 percent employee-owned general contractor and industry-leader in the construction of affordable multifamily projects, headquartered in Columbia, Md., with additional regional offices in Wayne, Pa, and Charlotte, N.C.

For more information on Harkins, visit https://www.harkinsbuilders.com/